PSU rejects unjustified attacks on civil servants by Gonsalves

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Public Service Union takes serious note of the recent post made by Storm Gonsalves, accusing civil servants and statutory body employees of engaging in acts of sabotage aimed at frustrating government policies and undermining national development and threatening remarks stating they should count their days.

We categorically reject these allegations as baseless, misleading, and harmful to the integrity of the hardworking men and women who dedicate their lives to serving the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Public servants are bound by law, policy, and professional ethics to discharge their duties impartially and in the best interest of the nation.

The suggestion that they deliberately delay payments, withhold approvals, or manipulate processes for political purposes is not only false, but it also represents a dangerous attempt to scapegoat workers for systemic challenges that exist within the governance and administrative structures.

The Union reminds the public that delays in projects, payments, or approvals can often stem from:

Bureaucratic and administrative bottlenecks created by outdated systems and inadequate resources.

created by outdated systems and inadequate resources. Capacity constraints in understaffed ministries and agencies struggling to meet growing demands with limited manpower.

in understaffed ministries and agencies struggling to meet growing demands with limited manpower. Policy inconsistencies and political interference, which sometimes leave public servants in difficult positions when directives conflict with established regulations and procedures.

To accuse workers of being “agents of chaos” or likening them to a so-called “deep state” is to vilify the very people who keep essential services running under immense pressure, with little recognition and often inadequate compensation.

Public servants process salaries, manage health care systems, ensure national security, maintain infrastructure, and deliver social programs that touch the lives of every Vincentian.

The Union also warns that such inflammatory rhetoric has the potential to erode public trust in the civil service, foster hostility towards workers, and expose them to undue political victimization. This is unacceptable in a democracy where the separation between political governance and professional administration must be respected.

We call on all leaders and commentators to refrain from reckless accusations and instead work with stakeholders, including the trade unions—to strengthen accountability, modernize administrative systems, and address legitimate inefficiencies without tarnishing the reputation of the entire public service.

Public servants are not political pawns. They are Vincentians, mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters who strive daily to deliver on their mandate with integrity and fairness.

The Union stands resolute in defending their dignity, their rights, and their independence from partisan attacks.