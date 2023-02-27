PSU to honour past President Lanceford Weekes at award ceremony

This Monday 27th February the Public Service Union, PSU will host a Presidential Cocktail and Award Ceremony at the Methodist Church Hall from 6pm.

The gala event which will honour past presidents of the PSU, is in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the trade union.

Under the theme, ““Navigating the way forward – 80 years and counting” current president Elroy Boucher said it is necessary to reflect on the contributions of those who have been at the helm of the PSU and how they have been able to build the organisation.

He revealed that the PSU has been conducting interviewers with the previous leaders and these interviews will be uploaded to their social media sites as well as their recently launched website psusvg.com

Boucher believed that the stories recounted gives an appreciation for the struggle and all that has been accomplished and is still being achieved over eight decades.

In an interviews with media practitioner Sheron Garraway, one of the honourees Lanceford Weekes said he never regretted joining the PSU and was pleased that there could be representation in the court system. Weekes was grateful that this was enshrined in the constitution and reminded members not to take their representation for granted.

Weekes also made an appeal for civil servants to become members of the PSU as there was strength in numbers and tooted the mantra “the cause of one, is the cause of all.”