Thursday, February 16

Public health Dept. to conduct food handlers’ sessions across SVG

Press Release

The Public Health Department within the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment will be conducting Food Handlers’ Sessions on the following dates and times, in the various areas;

Monday 20th February 2023, at 11:00 am – Owia Clinic

Tuesday 21st February 2023, at 11:00 am – Fancy Clinic

Tuesday 21st February 2023, at 9:00 am – Campden Park Health Centre

Wednesday 22nd February 2023, at 11:00 am – Byera Clinic

Wednesday 22nd February 2023, at 9:00 am – Buccament Bay Poly Clinic

Thursday 23rd February 2023, at 11:00 am – Overland Clinic

Thursday 23rd February 2023, at 9:00 am – Clare Valley Clinic

Thursday 23rd February 2023, at 9:00 am – Belair Clinic

Tuesday 28th February 2023, at 9:00 am – Calliaqua Clinic

Wednesday 1st March 2023, at 11:00 am – Sandy Bay Clinic

This training is undertaken to register food handlers for the first half of 2023.  Please note that failure to obtain a Food Handler’s Certificate is a breach of the Public Health Act, 1977, and is guilty of an offence.

