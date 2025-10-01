Public speaking preliminaries begin October 7th

LIONS CLUB ST VINCENT SOUTH/FLOW PUBLIC SPEAKING PRELIMINARIES

Secondary Schools throughout the state will once again compete for a place in the finals of the Lions Club St Vincent South/ FLOW National Secondary Schools Public Speaking Competition . The Preliminaries will begin on Tuesday October 7th though Friday October 10th at the Frenches House in Kingstown commencing at 1PM.

The first group of schools in Zone One will present on the topic : ‘A Modern port for a modern nation, is the investment worth the cost? on Tuesday October 7th .On the second day of Preliminaries , Wednesday October 8th, Schools from Zone Two will speak on the topic : ‘Mega Churches : Spiritual Communities or Corporate Enterprises?’

On Day three slated for Thursday October 9th , Schools from Zone three will explore the topic ; ‘Chains of the Past : Are we truly free from old forms of oppression today?’On the fourth and Final day of the preliminaries slated for Friday October 10th , schools from Zone 4 will tackle the topic :‘Ensuring full participation from persons with disabilities means giving them a seat at the table. Is inclusivity a foreign concept?’

The Preliminaries will be broadcast live each afternoon on VC3 Television Channel 114 and through the Facebook Pages of VC3 Television, The Agency For Public Information (API) , The National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) & The Lions Club St Vincent South Facebook Page along with other local radio stations from 1 o’clock each afternoon.

Six finalists will be selected to represent their schools that will take place on Thursday October 30th 2025 at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown beginning at 7PM.

Addresses are expected from the title sponsor,The Ministry of Education and the President of the Lions Club St Vincent South – Lion Michael John – MJF.

FLOW will once again sponsor this year’s competition as they have been doing over the past two decades.