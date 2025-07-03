Public urged to refrain from capturing, disrupting wildlife species

The Forestry Services St. Vincent within the Ministry of Agriculture is appealing to the public to refrain from capturing and disrupting wildlife species such as the Iguana (Green Iguana and Pink Rhino Iguana), Armadillo (tattoo), Agouti and Opossum (manicou), in the current closed season.

Forestry Supervisor responsible for Forests and Wildlife Protection, Bradford Latham, shared that these partially protected wildlife species have been affected by recent environmental events such as the La Soufriere Volcanic Eruptions and Hurricane Beryl.

He noted that these animals are distressed and they are dispersing into areas out of their natural habitat. In these cases, Latham emphasized that members of the public should not interfere with them, as it is important to allow these animals to re-populate and sustain their species.

With warmer temperatures, reptiles are more likely to be seen crossing roads, while mammals may venture out in search of food. Residents and visitors are urged to exercise caution and be on the lookout for these animals to ensure their safety.

Precautions:

– Reduce speed, especially in areas known for wildlife activity

– Be alert and watch for animals crossing roads, particularly during dawn and dusk

– Do not approach wildlife

The Forestry Services in St. Vincent and the Grenadines continue to promote the protection and conservation of these wildlife species.

The open season for the Iguana, Armadillo, Agouti and Opossum is October 1 – December 31.