PURC outreach programme surpasses 1000 students

PURC Summer School Outreach Programme Surpasses One Thousand Students

(Grenada) – The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) successfully hosted its second annual Summer School Outreach Programme across the state of Grenada. The initiative, launched in 2024, forms part of the Commission’s mandate under the Electricity Supply Act, as amended, to deliver educational outreach programmes to the public. This year’s outreach engaged 39 summer schools and impacted 1,481 children ages four and up across the state: a substantial increase from the programme’s inaugural year, which reached just over 700 students, with the largest participation recorded in the parishes of St. George and St. Andrew.

During this year’s summer sessions, the Commission introduced students to renewable energy, its types, local sources in the state of Grenada, and the technologies used to harness them while also emphasising energy conservation and the use of energy-efficient appliances at home. For the second consecutive year, the Grenada Sustainable Development Trust Fund (GSDTF) joined the outreach at selected schools, focusing on biodiversity and nature conservation to complement the conversation on sustainability.

Commenting on the success of this year’s engagement, PURC’s Consumer and Public Affairs Officer and Summer School Engagement Focal Point, Ms. Allecia Andrew, noted: “Our Summer School Outreach Initiative was by far the largest outreach interacting with children, where we visited thirty-nine summer schools across the seven parishes, including Carriacou and Petite Martinique. The children were excited to learn about becoming energy heroes, whilst the facilitators were appreciative of the presentations and knowing more about the PURC.”

Summer school facilitators warmly welcomed the return of PURC’s programme, noting that it added variety and value to their activities last year. Many expressed gratitude for the initiative, underscoring its importance in shaping the knowledge and attitudes of children and youths.

Ms. Tonia Thomas, Woman Police Constable in charge of the Hermitage Police Station Summer Camp, highlighted her appreciation for the PURC’s engagement. She remarked: “The Hermitage Police Station embarked on a three-week summer programme that was designed for our younger generation to learn new things. Hence, the presentation from the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission slotted in very well into our programme. The children learnt how to be energy efficient as Mr. Smith drew their attention to utilities such as electricity and explained to them how to use it efficiently. All were elated to receive this information from PURC, as it helps shape the minds of our younger generation.”

The inclusion of the sister islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique in this year’s outreach programme underscores the Commission’s commitment to fostering inclusivity among all young minds across the state of Grenada.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission is the independent regulator for the electricity, water, and sewerage sectors. The Commission remains steadfast in advancing renewable energy awareness, promoting sustainable practices, and resolving consumer disputes. With its sights set on 2026, the next wave of Summer School Outreach is anticipated to spark even greater passion for renewable energy and inspire tomorrow’s youth champions.