PURC Request Proposals for Grenada Renewable Energy Project

PURC Advances the Grenada Renewable Energy Project

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) is pleased to announce that a Request for Proposals (RFP) has been officially issued to the qualified bidders selected through the Commission’s Request for Qualification (RFQ) process for the proposed Grenada Renewable Energy Project at Point Salines.

This milestone follows a competitive and transparent pre-qualification process aimed at identifying capable, experienced developers with the technical and financial capacity to deliver on Grenada’s sustainable energy vision. The selected bidders demonstrated strong potential to deliver a high-impact renewable energy solution aligned with national policy goals.

“The PURC is proud to advance to the next critical phase of this transformative initiative,” said Andrew Millet, Chief Executive Officer of the PURC. “The issuance of the Request for Proposals (RFP) to the pre-qualified bidders done in partnership with Rocky Mountain Institute underscores our continued commitment on the journey toward a more sustainable energy future. This step follows a rigorous, transparent, and inclusive procurement process, one that has consistently prioritised clean energy innovation and aligns with the broader national sustainable development goals of the Government of Grenada.”

The Request for Proposal (RFP) invites qualified bidders to submit comprehensive proposals demonstrating their capacity to design, finance, construct, own, operate, and maintain a utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant. The bidders are expected to present detailed technical and financial plans outlining how they will deliver the project in accordance with the specified performance standards, timelines, and regulatory requirements. Proposals should include strategies for project implementation, and long-term operation and maintenance frameworks to ensure reliability, efficiency, and sustainability over the life of the project.

Key Dates:

RFP Issued: May 15, 2025

Bid Registration & Site Visit RSVP Deadline: May 23, 2025

Mandatory Site Visit: June 3, 2025

Bid Submission Deadline: August 4, 2025

Preferred Bidder Announced: August 28, 2025

Target Commercial Operation Date: March 17, 2027 (for all three sites)

The Grenada Renewable Energy Project is being executed in partnership with the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, Rocky Mountain Institute, Government of Grenada and Grenada Electricity Services Limited. The project aims to leverage Grenada’s rich renewable energy potential by harnessing the power of the sun to reduce the country’s dependence on imported fossil fuels such as diesel, enhance grid resilience, and promote long-term sustainability and economic growth.

The PURC will continue to provide regulatory oversight and ensure that the project is executed in accordance with the highest standards of transparency, environmental responsibility, and stakeholder engagement while upholding the best interests of Grenadians.