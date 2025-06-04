PURC, RMI advance Grenada’s renewable energy sector

PURC Hosts Key Engagement for Phase Three of the Grenada Renewable Energy Project

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) in collaboration with Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) successfully hosted the mandatory site bid walk-through and discussions for phase three (3) of the Grenada Renewable Energy Project. The event took place at the Grenada Airport Authority’s Training Room on Tuesday 3rd June 2025, bringing together project stakeholders including Minister with Responsibility for Renewable Energy and pre-qualified bidders for an important project briefing and technical overview.

The session offered a detailed overview of the scope of work for the third phase of the project. This phase centers on the ongoing exploration and development of a utility-scale photovoltaic system, operated by the most suitable Independent Power Producer (IPP), as a renewable energy source aimed at strengthening Grenada’s energy security and decreasing reliance on imported fossil fuels, like diesel.

Honourable Kerryne James Minister for Climate Resilience, the Environment and Renewable Energy in her remarks, stated “This pre bid visit is far more than a procedural check point, it is a decisive moment in Grenada’s mission to reclaim energy sovereignty to generate more of the power we use from resources that lie under our abundant sun rather than the volatile global oil market. For our Small Island Developing state, sovereignty in energy equals resilience in every other sphere: economic stability, social equity and climate security. On behalf of the Ministry of Climate Resilience, the Environment & Renewable Energy, I would like to thank the PUCR for steering a transparent best practice procurement, the RMI for their technical rigor and GRENLEC for making headway regarding grid modernisation leadership”.

The walk-through and pre bid discussions offered bidders the opportunity to gain first-hand insights into project expectations, timelines, and technical requirements. It also facilitated a robust question and answer session, allowing for clarification of bid specifications, logistical details, and stakeholder priorities.

The PURC is pleased to see the project through thus far and remain steadfast with its mandate of advancing Grenada’s renewable energy sector. Andrew Millet, Chief Executive Officer at the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission stated, “Grenada is among the most climate-vulnerable nations. We have chosen not just to react but to lead investing in cleaner, more reliable, and more sustainable sources of energy. The Grenada Renewable Energy Project represents our commitment to energy transformation. Once operational, this project will significantly reduce our dependence on imported fossil fuels, enhance grid reliability, and contribute meaningfully to our Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC’s) under the Paris Agreement”.

The site bid walk-through ensures that all potential bidders are aligned with the national vision and technical standards required for successful project delivery.

Technical Manager for the Island Energy Programme at Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), Fidel Neverson, underscored the importance of this project phase, stating, “We are now in the procurement phase of the project. We started off with an Early Market Engagement to determine the interest of potential market participants and engaging with the stakeholders in Grenada for this project. We also did a Request for Qualification which narrowed the initial list of potential bidders from twenty (20) down to eight (8) prequalified bidders, of which six (6) are in attendance today. Only the bidders present at today’s mandatory site bid walk can proceed with the Request for Proposal Process for the Grenada Renewable Energy Project”.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission extends its gratitude to all stakeholders, partners, and pre-qualified bidders who participated thus far for the Grenada Renewable Energy Project. This collaborative engagement marks another milestone in the nation’s pursuit for a cleaner, more resilient energy future. As the project advances, the Commission remains committed to transparency, stakeholder engagement, and the delivery of highly sustainable energy solutions.