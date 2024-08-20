Queen Ifrica tells Kartel to ‘humble & not be used as a political pawn’

Dancehall star Vybz Kartel has received numerous unsolicited advice since his release from prison last month. On his Instagram Story, he urged critics to focus on improving their own lives and not be used as political pawns.

Queen Ifrica urged him to humble in front of the Almighty Creator and not be used as a political pawn. In a passionate Instagram livestream, Queen Ifrica insinuated that Kartel has not changed since his lock-up 13 years ago.

Ahead of his release, industry peer Queen Ifrica expressed her wish to see Kartel mentoring youth. She said she’s seen efforts to disunity people every time he throws jabs at those who didn’t believe he would be a free man. Ifrica urged Kartel to stop being pawns for the system and gather up his own selves together, uniting dancehall and all the good youth under dancehall.

Kartel is currently in St. Vincent and the Grenadines seeking treatment for Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder that leads to an overactive thyroid gland. Another female artist, Macka Diamond, advised Kartel to focus on his health upon his release, adding that he should refrain from alcohol use.

Kartel’s first post-prison content was a video of him holding a bottle of liquor while in a limo with his Turkish fiancée Sidem Öztürk. Ifrica also had thoughts on this, saying that he cannot come out of prison after 13 years and tell youths to continue smoking and drinking alcohol.

One of Kartel’s first statements following his release was a cautionary message to youth to steer clear of crime. Ifrica believes this is part of his purpose. She said, “I will tell you bout baptise and go inna nuh church, mi a talk bout humble to the Almighty Creator… Humble to dah source deh fi save yourself, your family and the people who you call fans. Vybz Kartel, do not be the Antichrist my love. Be a son of the most high – that will look better on you. Don’t give no more to the devil youth. Unite the ground, unite dancehall, unite Jamaica. Be one of the biggest person pon dah team deh youth and den you a go see the glory of the most high shine pon you.”