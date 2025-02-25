Queens Drive residents demand answers from VINLEC amid outages

Residents of Queens Drive assert that VINLEC, the island’s exclusive electricity provider, must disclose the circumstances it is currently encountering, given the persistent and frequent outages they have experienced since late last year.

A number of residents conveyed to St. Vincent Times that the cost of electricity has risen markedly since Hurricane Beryl, and there have been recurrent outages during periods of rainfall or strong winds.

The residents further conveyed to the St. Vincent Times that the emergency number for VINLEC proves to be ineffective, as calls often go unanswered, and the replies received are even more disheartening.

A 65-year-old resident, having resided in the area for the past 25 years, articulated that the issue with St. Vincent lies in the absence of accountability.

“Everyone does what they want; their only concern is to collect money at the end of the month and cut off in quick time when you miss a payment. The nights are hot; the electricity goes off at 9 p.m., and it does not return until 3, sometimes 4 a.m.”.

Vinlec’s social media platforms indicate that residents of Dorsetshire Hill and Queens Drive will once more encounter a power outage tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This interruption is necessary to carry out maintenance on the high-voltage lines and to manage the surrounding vegetation. This marks the second instance of such an occurrence in a mere week, prompting a resident to express concern over what appears to be an emerging trend.

“It appears that VINLEC is going back to the old days of frequent interruptions. That company needs an oversight body to check from time to time. There appears to be a lack of sound managerial practices in critical areas.

A resident of Dorsetshire Hill informed St. Vincent Times that following Beryl, there have been certain deficiencies in the electricity supply transmission that require attention.

“They have done well for years, but Beryl has changed the supply. Perhaps they rushed to finish the repairs, but the power has never gone out like this with just a little wind. I have lost a television and a fridge that cost me $2500; you tell them, and it’s like you are talking to space. That company needs a purge.”

Tuesday’s outage will affect Queen’s Drive, which encompasses Tropic Breeze Hotel, Stewart Engineering, and the Glad Tidings Bible Camp Site.