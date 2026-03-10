Police in Queens finds body of Guyanese woman decomposed in two Locations

Police in Queens, New York are probing the death of a Guyanese woman, whose head was discovered last week near the Jamaica Wildlife Refuge in Broad Channel, Queens, four months after the rest of the body was discovered in another section of the same Queens community.

Investigators have identified the woman as a Guyanese woman, although they have not released her name or other details surrounding her death.

According to media reports out of New York, the earlier discovery of the woman’s torso was made on the 23rd September 2025 by Sanitation workers while they were collecting trash in the area.

The torso showed no wounds or visible injuries according to the Police in Queens.

The Police in New York said one rib appeared to have been broken, but investigators believe the fracture likely occurred when the body was dropped, not as a result of violence.

Police have not released further details as they continue to investigate how the remains ended up in two separate locations.

The Medical Examiner will determine the woman’s cause of death.