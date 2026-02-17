Ad image

R.I Trans dad kills son, ex-wife, wounds grandparents

Times Staff
ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries...

A violent mass shooting at a Rhode Island high school hockey game perpetrated by Robert Dorgan, a transgender individual who also went by the name Roberta Esposito, has left two people dead and another wounded.

During the attack, the gunman murdered his ex-wife and son while leaving his former in-laws in critical condition before committing suicide.

The tragedy has left several of Dorgan’s other children orphaned, leading to the creation of a community fundraiser to support their future.

Investigations into the shooter’s background revealed aggressive social media posts and threats of violence regarding transgender rights made shortly before the massacre.

The incident caused widespread chaos at the athletic arena as spectators and student-athletes fled for safety.

VIA:NY Post
Share This Article
ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.

Subscribe! Get Articles Instantly!

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
×