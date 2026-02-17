A violent mass shooting at a Rhode Island high school hockey game perpetrated by Robert Dorgan, a transgender individual who also went by the name Roberta Esposito, has left two people dead and another wounded.

During the attack, the gunman murdered his ex-wife and son while leaving his former in-laws in critical condition before committing suicide.

The tragedy has left several of Dorgan’s other children orphaned, leading to the creation of a community fundraiser to support their future.

Investigations into the shooter’s background revealed aggressive social media posts and threats of violence regarding transgender rights made shortly before the massacre.

The incident caused widespread chaos at the athletic arena as spectators and student-athletes fled for safety.