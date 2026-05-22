R.O.A.D. programme receives 6 International awards

The Reclaiming Our Atlantic Destiny (R.O.A.D.) Programme has received significant international recognition, securing multiple honours at two of the world’s leading award platforms for digital excellence and purpose-driven work: the Lovie Awards and the Anthem Awards.

At the 15th annual Lovie Awards, one of the most prestigious platforms honouring excellence on the internet and celebrating achievement across digital design, user experience, storytelling, and cultural impact, R.O.A.D. received three distinctions: a Silver Lovie Award, a Bronze Lovie Award and most notably, a People’s Lovie. The People’s Lovie is of particular significance as it attracts participation from tens of thousands of voters across more than 50 countries. This outcome reflects strong global engagement with the Programme’s digital presentation and its resonance across diverse audiences.

“The R.O.A.D. Programme has excelled in its category, showing fantastic prowess in digital innovation and creativity,” said Nicolas Roope, Executive Chair of International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). “This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of its creators.”

R.O.A.D. also received three honours at the Anthem Awards, which laud outstanding purpose-driven initiatives from around the world. Two Silver and one Bronze were conferred within the Education, Art & Culture field, acknowledging the Programme’s role in widening access to historical records, strengthening public education, and cultivating sustained engagement with Barbados’ cultural heritage at home and across the diaspora.

“These awards affirm the care, rigour, and intention behind the R.O.A.D. Programme,” said Chereda Grannum, Programme Manager for R.O.A.D. “They recognise the collective work of our digitisation, research, conservation, and programming teams, and validate our commitment to making Barbados’ historical record accessible in ways that are thoughtful, responsible, and meaningful to both local and global audiences.”

Collectively, these awards highlight the Programme’s impact and underscore the Government of Barbados’ commitment to expanding access through thoughtful, people-centred innovation.

“This recognition demonstrates how technology, when applied with purpose, can deepen public access to knowledge and strengthen national capacity,” said Jonathan Reid, Minister of Innovation, Science and Smart Technology. “R.O.A.D. illustrates how well-designed digital platforms can support education and public service outcomes, while showcasing Barbados’ ability to deliver technology-driven solutions that meet and surpass international standards.”

The Programme’s international achievement reflects close collaboration between the Government of Barbados, the R.O.A.D. team, and its digital partners, including the Barbadian arm of global digital agency DEPT®. This technical and creative partnership supported the development of the Programme’s digital platforms through user-centred design, technical delivery, and storytelling architecture aligned with international best practice.

“This has been a challenging year for the impact sector, but the Winners of the 5th Annual Anthem Awards have shown their resilience and continued commitment to a better tomorrow,” said Anthem Awards General Manager, Patricia McLoughlin. “[These] winners are a source of hope, and I am excited to celebrate their work with the world.”

The awards enhance the Programme’s international visibility, strengthen opportunities for global partnerships, and reinforce innovation and heritage as drivers of national development.