Rabbit farming revolutionizing SVG’s agricultural landscape

On Friday 5th September, 2025, some sixty (60) pure-bred rabbits were distributed to twelve (12) livestock farmers under the UBEC-CERC SVG Food Insecurity Project at the Dumbarton Agricultural Station.

The rabbits, which include three (3) breeds: New Zealand White, Californian and Flemish Giant, are expected to strengthen national efforts to improve food security and create opportunities for income generation.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, Hon. Saboto Caesar, described the initiative as another step towards bolstering food security and expanding export opportunities. He further encouraged Vincentians to return to backyard farming and animal rearing, noting that producing more food at home can significantly reduce household expenses.

Deputy Chief Agricultural Officer and Technical Focal Point for the UBEC-CERC SVG Food Insecurity Project, Colville King, encouraged livestock farmers to consider the establishment of breeding operations to ensure a sustainable and consistent supply of rabbits within the country.

The UBEC-CERC SVG Food Insecurity Project seeks to enhance food and nutrition security by increasing the production and productivity of chosen commodities, particularly among business-oriented small farmers and fishers. This initiative aims to establish a fast, cost-effective and sustainable food production system in SVG.

With funding from the World Bank, the project is being implemented by the Economic Planning Division of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology with technical support and coordination by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour.