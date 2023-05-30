Radioshack Global brand now acquired by the Unicomer Group

Unicomer Group bought RadioShack’s intellectual property assets and domains in about 70 countries worldwide, including the United States, Canada, Europe, and China, through its affiliate Global Franchising Corporation (GFC).

The RadioShack brand in Unicomer Group will be present in over 2,000 points of sale worldwide; thus, this transaction consolidates GFC as the majority owner of the brand globally, leading the technological market and growing its value offer for its clients.

“We have successfully led the brand’s expansion strategy.” This acquisition will enable us to enter a new chapter of growth and innovation in the shopping experience by utilizing cutting-edge technologies. “We have consolidated the franchise that we have been operating for 25 years and through which we have created thousands of job opportunities in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean,” revealed Rudy Siman, Unicomer Group’s director and vice-president of franchises.

RadioShack began selling technological items in the United States in 1921.

In January 1998, Unicomer Group purchased the RadioShack franchise in El Salvador with the intention of expanding it throughout Latin America, and in 2015, it purchased RadioShack’s brands, intellectual property, and existing franchise agreements for all of Central America, South America, and the Caribbean, allowing the group to continue consolidating and promoting technological innovation in those regions.

The Unicomer Group grew to become one of the world’s largest independent RadioShack franchise owners.

“We will continue to offer a robust innovative product portfolio that makes our customers’ lives easier, as well as a comprehensive benefits program that adds value to every purchase.” “Our challenge is to continue innovating in both directions while keeping our customers at the forefront of our minds,” Siman added.

Unicomer Group has a successful track record as RadioShack’s operator, earning an important position and leadership in its operating territories by exceeding the franchise’s performance standards.

Furthermore, the firm has become one of the leading job creators by giving quality positions to thousands of Latin American and Caribbean families that believe in the brand’s value and payment options.

Unicomer has almost two million active clients who benefit from various loan programs available to independent enterprises, including micro-entrepreneurs.

Unicomer Group’s financial advisor was Capital Financial Advisors, and the law firms BLP in Central America and GreenbergTraurig in the United States served as legal advisors and project coordinators for this transaction.