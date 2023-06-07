Ragga Soca & Soca artistes can now register for the 2023 Preliminaries

Ragga Soca and Soca artists can now register for the 2023 Preliminaries at Vincymas.vc and the CDC’s Victoria Park office.
Registration ends Wednesday, June 21. Heritage Square hosts the Preliminaries on Friday, June 23.
All registration forms must include an online download link for the music entered into the competition or be emailed to the CDC at [email protected].
