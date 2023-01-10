Rainforest seafood has contributed EC$14 million to the local economy

According to Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves, Rainforest Seafood has contributed 14 million dollars to the local economy since it began full operations in February 2022 and have purchased more than 750,000 pounds of seafood from local fishermen spanning Owia to Union Island .

The Finance Minister stated that Rainforest’s Calliaqua facility currently employs between 70 and 120 processors, and owners are anticipating rapid growth in 2023.

“The government is working to strengthen the fisheries sector to take advantage of opportunities. the capacity of the fisherfolk themselves is the only impediment to a buoyant blue economy in fisheries with the processors and exporters in place and with a robust and growing market demand.”

Gonsalves said In order to introduce more young people to fishing as a lucrative career option, the government will support fleet expansion, training, and outreach initiatives.