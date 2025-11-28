Gonsalves to address nation on Saturday

Dr Ralph Gonsalves, leader of St Vincent’s ULP, will address the nation following the defeat of his party in the 2025 election.

Gonsalves will address the nation at 10AM on Star Radio (98.3/104.7 FM).

The ULP retained one seat, with 14 going to the New Democratic Party, who have been outside of the seat of power for nearly a quarter of a century.

Gonsalves, who first came to power by defeating the New Democratic Party in 2001, has been a dominant political figure in the Caribbean nation for over two decades.

His longevity in office is unprecedented in the country’s modern political history.