Gonsalves to return as St Vincent’s Opposition leader

Ralph Gonsalves, the former Prime Minister of St. Vincent, articulated a thorough statement on November 29th, reflecting on the recent election outcomes and indicating a respectful transition from leadership to opposition.

The election marked a significant political shift in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, with the Unity Labour Party (ULP) losing its long-standing parliamentary majority after 25 consecutive years in power. Gonsalves, who has been a pivotal political figure since 1994, acknowledged the democratic process with remarkable composure.

Key Highlights of Gonsalves’ Statement:

Despite losing the parliamentary majority, the ULP secured approximately 44% of the popular vote, representing a significant political base and potential for future electoral comeback.

Quotes of Significance: “I shall, with dignity, duty and love, assume the role of leader of the opposition until propitious circumstances determine otherwise.” – Ralph Gonsalves

Full Unedited Speech Below

On November 27th, free and democratic people participated in competitive elections, which resulted in a change of government.

I congratulate the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, including those who supervised and managed the electoral process and the relevant democratic state institutions, for their continued commitment to popular democracy.



We in the Unity Labour Party are not among those who insist that democracy only works when we win and cry foul when we lose. Win the ULP. Always accept the will of the people, whether we win or lose elections. Indeed, our great party has contributed immensely to the building of the democratic institutions that underpin our electoral democracy.



I thanked the people of the constituency of North Central Windward for electing me yet again, and overwhelmingly so for the eighth successive time since February 1994, over 31 years ago. I belong to my constituents. We belong to each other. Their trust and confidence in me have endured through all the change in scenes of life and living. The anchor holds dear. God is mine. And wherever we go, we know that we go together with God’s grace in profound solidarity and love.



I thank the great team of candidates of the Unity Labour Party and all our activists, organisers and supporters for their heroic efforts in the recently concluded campaign. Some of these defeated candidates will no doubt return to the electorate again, but others are unlikely to. Time and circumstances will so determine.



Even at this difficult time, for my country, my party and me. I yet again reaffirm from the depths of my unconquerable soul and the determined spirit of my being my deep and enduring love for my constituents and all the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. I repeat, I yet again reaffirm from the depths of my unconquerable soul and the undiminished spirit of my being my deep and enduring love for my constituents and all the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.



I assure each and every one of you that in the clutch of the circumstance of my party’s defeat, I have not winced nor cried aloud under the bludgeoning of chance. My head is bloodied but unbowed.



Fate, history and circumstance have conspired to accord me another role. After the near 25 years of dutiful service to you as your Prime Minister. I shall, with dignity, duty and love, assume the role of leader of the opposition until propitious circumstances determine otherwise. I have tried this road before. It is not unfamiliar to me. Please be assured that the menace of the years finds and shall find me unafraid.”



It is my lot to accept, indeed prefer, a strenuous life to one of ignoble ease. There remain in me no personal vanities or demons to overcome. I accept after prayerful consideration that I have been set apart and blessed for a time like this, but clearly I cannot and would not proceed alone.”



Across our lands and seas today, the many thousands of the defeated labour army are in shock and pain. So too are the other thousands who opted wrongly, in my view, to stay at home for this or that reason. Rather than embrace Labour’s large and compelling vision of owning our future. I truly feel your pain. still Now is not the time for pity or wallowing in the despond of despair. It is now more urgent than ever for all of us, including those who deserted the family of labour, to defend the immense gains which our people have come to know and accept over the past 25 years of ULP governance and to advance them further.



Believe me, this, at this very height of the NDP, is triumphalism. It is the moment of the start of their descent, and descend they will. The unravelling usually commences imperceptibly and then becomes a flood of disarray, as the centre cannot hold and things fall apart. History and experience. So teach. And in our fast-changing world. The clock of their demise is already ticking.

So what is the line of march that the leadership of the ULP

First, we must understand that our political setback is temporary and must be altered into a permanent advance. Thus, let us turn this setback into an advance.

Secondly, there must be renewal. Rebuilding is sweet. Indeed, it is the sweetest of life’s experiences. And within and outside the labour family there is abundant material, some even hidden or submerged, which is available for renewal. The ultimate purpose of this renewal is to make a whole daughter and a whole son unbroken, not necessarily perfect ones, out of the compromises and contradictions that our history and circumstances have made us.



Thirdly, we must defend resolutely our gains and advance them further.

Fourthly, we must also resolutely resist in every material particular any attempt by the new regime to sell out. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines or its patrimony. Everyone knows what I’m talking about.



There is thus a clear roadmap for us on the way forward; details will emerge.



There are disturbing undercurrents that are emanating from certain quarters within or closely aligned to the new regime.

Threats of political persecution and political victimisation are already being openly and not so openly ventilated, not only against me and my immediate family, but far more importantly, against labour supporters and activists, especially those in the public sector, but also in the private sector. Be assured that active political resistance, peacefully and legally, will meet any such political persecution or victimisation. I can be relied upon to lead such a resistance.



Do not mistake the strength of my will in this regard. I shall be reasonable in striving, seeking and finding. But I will not yield to injustice, unfairness, bad governance, or the selling out of my country. This magnificent component of our Caribbean civilisation to which I have devoted my entire life in service.



I expect, as a former prime minister, especially one with many years of service, that I shall be accorded all the usual courtesies and privileges attendant upon the former holders of this high office in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Consonant with the practices of civilised nations. Any derogation therefrom will be brought to the attention of the national, regional and international communities for corrective action.



On Sunday I would be convening a meeting of the collective leadership of the ULP to receive advice on the two individuals to be appointed as senators in our unicameral legislature.



Clearly, given the lopsided majority of the new regime in this parliament, we in the opposition will be routinely outvoted. But the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will judge us on the basis of the quality of our work, which, I assure you, will be of the highest standard and across our country. Outside of Parliament, by our works you will know us even better and more assuredly.



Labour is very much alive and shall rendezvous with the electorate formally again in 2030 or before, as the circumstances demand or admit.

I want to remind everyone that although we won only one seat, we secured some 44% or thereabouts of the popular vote. I have not yet seen all the final numbers, but it is in that ballpark. I remind everyone that this is a significant base of support, larger than that of the NDP when that regime fell in 2001. So do not take labour for granted.