Ramada Hotel in Guyana closed indefinitely following fire

Less than 48 hours after a fire destroyed a large portion of the 194-room Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel, the facility stated Monday that it will be closed “until further notice due to the extensive damage suffered.”

“At this time, the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel is collaborating with authorities to devise a strategy to address the issues that our guests are experiencing.” We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any difficulty given at this trying time.

“We regret to inform the public that the Ramada Princess Hotel will be closed until further notice due to the extensive damage sustained,” the statement stated, adding that a representative will contact hotel guests with more information.

According to the Guyana Fire Services (GFS), the “fire broke out on the fourth floor in room 431 of the six-story building” on Saturday as it was hosting visitors from the Cricket Carnival and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel was destroyed by fire. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Home Affairs of Guyana.)

“One guest was conveyed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation by Emergency Medical Technicians for treatment of smoke inhalation,” according to the GFS, and “there were no serious injuries or casualties” .

The hotel, which announced in 2014 that it has joined the multinational Ramada hotel network, is part of the Wyndham Hotel Group, which has around 7,440 hotels and over 638,300 rooms in 68 countries across 15 hotel brands.

The Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel expressed “gratitude and appreciation” to President Irfaan Ali’s administration for its assistance in a statement announcing its closing.

It also expressed gratitude to “the Guyana Fire Service for their prompt respond and herculean effort in saving our hotel, and the Guyana Police Force for all of their organised effort in assisting and evacuating guests and staff from the building” .