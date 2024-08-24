Rare Bird Sighting: White Tern’s Unexpected Visit to St Croix

On August 11, a rare White Tern was observed at Sandy Point National Wildlife Refuge in St. Croix, marking the second recorded sighting of this species in the West Indies. Jennifer Valiulis, the Executive Director of the St. Croix Environmental Association, initially mistook the bird for a Least Tern, but later realized the markings weren’t right.

The bird was larger, completely white, and featured striking black eyes. Ornithologists confirmed it as a White Tern, a species predominantly found in the Pacific around Hawaii and rarely seen in the southern Atlantic. The first recorded sighting of a White Tern in the West Indies occurred in San Salvador, The Bahamas, in June 2010.

The West Indies is recognized as a biodiversity hotspot, home to over 700 bird species, including 180 endemic to the region. It serves as a crucial stopover for migratory birds, with more than 180 species either wintering there or resting before continuing their journey to South America.

Dr. Rhiannon Austin, a seabird specialist based in the Turks and Caicos Islands, explained that the bird may have been displaced by a storm or strong winds, a phenomenon referred to as “vagrancy,” where birds appear far outside their normal ranges. Dr. Lisa Sorenson, Executive Director of BirdsCaribbean, emphasized the urgent need to protect diverse and resilient habitats as climate change continues to disrupt ecosystems globally.

Jennifer’s experience serves as a reminder to appreciate nature, trust one’s instincts, and document unusual sightings. She plans to continue the search for the rare bird, but the storm may have relocated it to another island. Birdwatchers are encouraged to remain vigilant for an all-white tern with a pointed black beak.