Visitors and locals alike want the government to move with speed in addressing the developing garbage dump overlooking the Argyle airport.

The issue came to light as many visitors were pulling over at a stop overlooking the airport to take pictures and to socialise.

One visitor told the St Vincent Times that about four massive rats scattered on their approach to the pull-off.

“It was an embarrassment.” I brought other visitors with me, and I felt really bad taking them into a garbage dump. As we approached, it just looked like someone had left a bag with some garbage that a dog scattered, but as we closed, it became clear that it was a dumping ground, and the smell was horrible.”

“What made it even worse is that just where they are dumping the garbage, there is a sign saying you will be charged $5000 for dumping garbage”.

A local taxi driver said he used to use the area to stop so visitors could take pics of the airport but had to stop about two months ago as he saw the garbage pile and altered persons who could have dealt with it; however, he saw no improvement.

“I want the health officials to deal with it; it’s becoming an eyesore. At least place bin or something there”.