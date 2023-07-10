Ravito Llewellyn killed by Police in his boxers during attempted break in

Man fatally shot by police during attempted break in

Ravito Ronaldo Bertram Llewellyn Jr. a twenty-four (24) year-old Sion Hill/Fairbairn Pasture resident was fatally shot by a police officer. The incident occurred in Fairbairn Pasture on Thursday 06th July 2023. Consequently, an investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the homicide.

According to preliminary information, Llewellyn was shot at about 4:00 a.m. while he reportedly was attempting to unlawfully enter the apartment where the officer resides. He consequently died at the scene. At the time of the incident, the deceased was wearing only a boxer and a pair of slippers.

The District Medical Officer was summoned to the scene and pronounced Mr. Llewellyn deceased.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted on the deceased to determine the cause of death.

Following the conclusion of the investigations, a Coroner’s Inquest may be held into the shooting incident.

According to the Merriam- Webster dictionary, an inquest is “a formal court hearing held to determine whether the death of a person was caused by an unlawful act or omission and, if the death was caused by an unlawful act or omission, to obtain evidence to form the basis of a criminal prosecution.”

The Commissioner of Police extends condolences to the family and friends of the deceased as they mourn his death.

Source : RSVGPF