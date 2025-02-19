Controversy Erupts in Grenada: Rayneau Construction’s Projects Face Backlash

Rayneau Construction faces mounting opposition in Grenada

Rayneau Construction Group, a St Lucia-based construction firm, has been facing controversy in Grenada due to environmentalists and residents raising concerns over its projects. The Grenada government contracted Rayneau to reconstruct a major section of the western main road in the Molinere community, but the company has been expanding its footprint by constructing a concrete batching plant in Woodford and erecting a hot mix asphalt plant in Beausejour.

In Woodford, residents claim the construction of the concrete batching plant violates local planning regulations and was undertaken without any community consultation. Christine Henry, a resident of over 30 years, expressed concerns about environmental degradation and the negative impact on the quality of life for those living nearby. She also noted that at least one individual had abandoned plans to build a home in Woodford due to the plant’s construction.

There are fears that a new road being opened by Rayneau from the main road to the coast could impact historical sites in the area, including a Boucan, an old mill, and an aqueduct dating back to the slavery era. Rayneau’s Chief Engineer in Grenada has denied allegations that a port is being built in Woodford, stating instead that the road construction is for the purpose of surveying the land acquired by the company.

In Beausejour, residents are equally troubled by the newly established asphalt plant, citing potential health hazards associated with emissions that are associated with air pollution. The plant is located near a pre-school, a playing field, a social housing project, and several private residences. Scientific studies have shown that pollutants from asphalt plants can travel up to two miles, releasing harmful emissions into the air.

A check with the Grenada Planning Authority confirmed that Rayneau Construction Group has not obtained the necessary planning permissions for the asphalt plant, the cement plant, or the road construction at Woodford. However, work on the projects has continued unabated. Authorities issued an enforcement notice against Rayneau on June 12, 2024, months after construction on the cement plant had already begun. It wasn’t until November 5, 2024, that Rayneau submitted the required drawings for the plant – well beyond the 28-day compliance period stipulated in Grenada’s Planning Act.

Property owners seeking transparency have also been met with silence. A spokesperson for Grenada Land Actors expressed dismay at the lack of transparency regarding the development of the industrial plant in Woodford. The company has previously faced similar opposition in other Caribbean nations because of health and safety concerns. In 2022, Rayneau faced backlash in St Vincent and the Grenadines over the construction of a quarry in North Leeward. Residents there complained of a lack of consultation, and the company was accused of clearing land under cultivation, including cocoa trees, to facilitate road construction for its stone mining operations.

Grenada’s Land Actors and The Nature Conservancy have taken an interest in the matter, and Henry believes legal action may be necessary to hold Rayneau accountable. As concerns continue to mount, residents, environmental groups, and legal experts are calling for immediate government intervention to ensure compliance with environmental laws and planning regulations.