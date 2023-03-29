Rayneau Industries is a St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) purchasing and marketing agency established to create an additional supply chain for local produce.

The company currently operates in Lauders and Rose Bank but has created a national buzz throughout all farming communities.

Farmers can now call or visit the buying stations and outline the goods they have to sell. The goods once delivered are graded and the farmer is paid immediately.

The company then through a national supply chain platform sells to offtakers locally, regionally and internationally. The intention of the platform is to export to multiple countries weekly.

The founder of the company Rayneau Gajadhar, noted that this was an idea he wanted to pursue for several years, since his childhood was based on an appreciation of farming and the selling of agriculture produce.

“SVG has a history of providing world class quality agriculture produce. The Windward Islands as a matter of fact. The banana industry has left a gap that needs to be filled. It is time for us to lift the level of marketing and we cannot wait and depend on the next person to do it. Let us do it now and together. Current marketers and up and coming marketers must all work in the interest of the producers,” added Mr. Gajadhar.

Farmers in SVG are expected to benefit from government and other donor support in 2023, in inputs as follows:

1. Remaining distribution of 15,000 sacks of urea donated by the Government of Venezuela.

2. Distribution of 2,000 sacks of fertilizer already donated by the Government of Morocco.

3. 10,000 sacks of Moroccan fertilizer will be deliver this year for further distribution at zero cost to farmers.

4. $27,000,000.00 recovery support to farmers.

5. $1,000,000.00 support in farm labour services.

Rayneau Industries is confident that all parties working for the common good of the country can ensure that the production and marketing of agriculture produce returns to centre stage within the OECS.