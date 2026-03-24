REACH project to advance adolescent health in Eastern Caribbean

REACH Project Launched to Advance Adolescent Health in the Eastern Caribbean

Regional and local stakeholders gathered earlier today at the Beachcombers Hotel in Villa for the official launch of the Reproductive Education and Adolescent Community Health (REACH) Project, a new initiative dedicated to improving adolescent health outcomes across the Eastern Caribbean.

Funded by Global Affairs Canada, the four-year REACH Project is being implemented by Alinea International in partnership with the Caribbean Technical Assistance and Education Centre for Health (CTECH) and the OECS Commission. The project will be rolled out in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, Grenada, and Saint Lucia, with the primary goal of enhancing adolescent sexual and reproductive health through stronger systems, increased service access, and greater community engagement.

During the launch, Project Manager Cynthia Fontenelle revealed key findings from a baseline assessment, which indicated that access to sexual and reproductive health services is currently hindered by stigma, fear of judgment, and limited communication between parents and youth. Heather MacIntosh, Director of the REACH Project at Alinea International, noted that while adolescent fertility rates have declined recently in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, young people still face barriers to essential services. She emphasized the project’s aim to ensure no adolescent is left behind, particularly those in vulnerable communities.

The necessity of direct youth involvement was a major theme of the event. Dr. Natalie Irving-Mattocks, Executive Director of CTECH, described the launch as a significant step toward transforming health systems to better serve young people. She stressed that adolescents must play an active role in shaping the policies and programs that affect their lives, noting that young people are ready and willing to engage, and it is up to stakeholders to ensure systems are inclusive and supportive.

Hon. Daniel Cummings, Minister of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy, underscored the national importance of the initiative. He pointed to broader social challenges that need addressing alongside healthcare interventions, such as declining population growth, shifting family structures, and the need for stronger parental and community support. Minister Cummings made a specific call for a more holistic approach, emphasizing the critical need for male involvement in family life.

“Too many do not begin to understand the significant role of a father, not just in the family, but in our society,” Cummings stated.

Moving forward, the REACH Project will focus heavily on strengthening these essential health services, boosting community awareness, and improving policy coordination across the participating island nations.