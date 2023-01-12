The Grenadines will see a number of important tourism-related projects this year to facilitate a rebound in visitor arrivals.

On the island of Bequia, the government has allocated $300,000 to expand the Port Elizabeth Hospital, $342,000 to upgrade markets, revenue, and district council offices in Bequia, along with those in Canouan and Union Island, and $696,000 to realign the road at Bluff in Bequia.

Other sections of the Paget Farm Road will be addressed in separate infrastructural projects this year as well.

On the islands of Bequia, Canouan, and Union Island, the government has allocated a further $5.9 million for airport equipment and infrastructure.

Another area of focus is education infrastructure in the Grenadines.

In the ICT labs at Bequia Seventh Day Adventist and Bequia Community High, more than 75 new computers will be installed.

Both the Bequia Community High School and the Bequia District Library will get a full, multimillion-dollar makeover.

In partnership with the Sunshine School, there will be a pilot program to create an advanced structure for the creation of an inclusive school system in Bequia. This will be the first project of its kind in the OECS.

This project is part of the Human Development Service Delivery Project, which is funded by the World Bank. Its goal is to give students with disabilities or other problems the same educational opportunities as other students.

The Canouan Secondary School will receive additional classrooms, a food preparation lab, a construction lab, a staff room, and TVET equipment.

Temporary classrooms will be completed to house students of the Mary Hutchinson Primary School, and a construction contract for the rebuilt facility will be completed later this year.

This year, the Budget 2023 pays for a much better hard court on Union Island, a police substation on Mayreau, and the engineering evaluations at Salt Whistle Bay.

The Mayreau Primary School will be renovated.