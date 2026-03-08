Recklessness of US & Israel is wrecking the world

Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, rejected American/Israeli allegations claiming that it found no credible proof that Iran intended to develop nuclear weapons.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the US President Donald Trump was playing Russian Roulette with millions of lives by coordinating military aggression with Israel against Iran.

In the propaganda war for the hearts and minds of people across the world, Donald Trump, one of the evilest men alive, claimed that the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei saw the removal of the most evil man. Meanwhile, pay attention to word choice in the mainstream media. The American/Israeli continuous unprovoked military assaults on Iran are described as military strikes. Iran’s defensive responses to the aggression are characterised as military attacks.

What is unfolding across West Asia is the final piece in the American neo-con plan to remake this troubled part of the world to allow the completion of the Zionist Israeli plan for a greater Israel, with borders from the Nile to the Euphrates.

In a 2004 book by General Wesley titled “Clark Critique”, the former commander of NATO’s forces in Europe claimed he met a senior military officer in Washington in November 2001 who told him the Bush administration was planning to attack Iraq first before taking action against Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Iran, Somalia and Sudan.

Clark says after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, many Bush administration officials seemed determined to move against Iraq, invoking the idea of state sponsorship of terrorism, “even though there was no evidence of Iraqi sponsorship of 9/11 whatsoever”.

Clark criticised the plan to attack the seven states, saying it targeted the wrong countries, ignored the “real sources of terrorists”, and failed to achieve “the greater force of international law” that would bring wider global support.

President Trump reinforced Wesley Clark’s dark fears on Jan. 9 when he told listeners that he is “restrained not by international law or treaties but by his own morality”.

These statements prompted Canada’s Mark Carney to declare that the rule-based order, which he admitted had never applied to powerful Western societies, was dead, and that the world had reverted to the days when the powerful did what they could, and the weak suffered what they must.

Such reckless actions, especially the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and the American/Israeli invasion, have prompted the celebrated Australian journalist Caitlin Johnstone to argue in a March 4, 2026, column that Iran is morally superior to the United States. Johnstone says:

‘Iran is better than the United States. The United States is worse than Iran.

This is true not because Iran is especially good, but because the United States is especially evil.

Iran isn’t blanketing a major metropolis with military explosives, killing over a thousand people, including hundreds of children. The United States is doing this with its partner in crime, Israel.

Iran isn’t continuously bombing and invading countries around the world, toppling governments, circling the globe with hundreds of military bases, targeting civilian populations with siege warfare and brandishing nuclear weapons at its enemies in the name of securing planetary domination. Only the United States is.

The US empire is the single most murderous and tyrannical power structure on earth, by an extremely massive margin. No one else comes anywhere remotely close. Not Iran. Not anybody. Every government in the world is morally superior to the most evil government, and the most evil government is the United States.

In response to these charges, US empire apologists say, ‘We’re only the ones fighting the wars and dropping the bombs because we happen to be the ones with the power to do so!’

But that’s false. The US isn’t the world’s most vicious government because it happens to be the most powerful; it’s the most powerful government because it’s the most vicious. It’s the power structure which was willing to do whatever it takes to rule the world, no matter how profoundly evil.

Genocides. Starvation sanctions. Nuclear brinkmanship. Imperialist extraction. The deliberate creation of failed states and humanitarian catastrophes. Policies designed to keep entire regions in a continuous state of division and strife. The United States and the globe-spanning empire structured around it have inflicted depravities upon our species which cry out to the heavens for vengeance. If you could truly comprehend the scale of the suffering it has created over the years, even for a second, you would never stop screaming.

When these observations are made, the usual response is ‘Well, I’d rather live in the US than Iran!’

And it says so much about the Western worldview that people think this is an argument. Sure, it’s probably nicer to live in the United States than Iran, especially now, and certainly ever since the US has been deliberately strangling the Iranian economy with the explicitly stated goal of making its citizenry so miserable that they wage a civil war against their government.

But it’s so revealing that westerners see someone saying Iran is better than the United States and think it’s a statement about where they personally would prefer to live, because it shows how completely invisible US warmongering is in their worldview. Washington’s acts of mass military slaughter simply do not count as immoral or abusive behaviour in their eyes, because they are being inflicted on foreigners overseas. So they automatically assume the comparison is asking which country would make your feelings feel nicer to live in as an individual.

The fact that the US government happens to export the majority of its abusiveness to other countries outside its own borders doesn’t make it any less murderous and tyrannical; it just means the people bearing the brunt of its savagery happen to live in other places. Their lives don’t matter any less than American lives, and only a warped, American supremacist worldview would feel otherwise.

The US government is quantifiably morally inferior to the Iranian government. It is quantifiably more tyrannical, more murderous, and more destructive. It is the very last power structure on earth that should have any say in who leads Iran and how the Iranians ought to conduct their affairs. It is not morally qualified to be making those decisions.’

Until we take a clear-eyed view of the world and all that is happening around us, we will always support wrong and celebrate evil.