Reclaiming our Vincentian spirit beyond election day

St. Vincent and the Grenadines stands again at a decisive moment in its history. The recent change of government after nearly twenty-five years has stirred excitement, disappointment, and no shortage of commentary — some of it sharp enough to reopen old wounds. But if we are to move forward, we must resist the temptation to describe our political past in terms that breed resentment rather than reflection.

A nation is not strengthened by assigning blame. A nation is strengthened when its people look honestly at where they are, remember who they are, and make deliberate choices about where they want to go.

Today, I am appealing to the heart of the Vincentian public — not as a politician, not as a partisan, but as a man who considers himself an adoptive Vincentian through marriage, parenthood, faith, and a deep love for the region. My wife is Vincentian. Together we have six children and twelve grandchildren. Securing a blessed, stable future for them — and for all children — is Job #1. That requires more than a change of government. It requires a change of posture.

Long before we had modern access to banking, grants, and international financing, our grandmothers built financial safety nets out of nothing but trust, discipline, and collective responsibility. The sous-sous system was not simply a way to save money — it was a philosophy of survival. It was the belief that even when individual pockets were empty, the community still possessed wealth: mutual care, mutual sacrifice, and mutual commitment.

That same spirit created the path we now stand on.

No, it has not taken us as far as we desire.

No, it has not secured the generational future we dream of.

But it proved something essential: when resources are limited, unity becomes a form of capital.

This is also the lesson of the widow who believed her last measure of oil and meal would be her final act before death — until faith, obedience, and community transformed scarcity into provision. Vincentians have been that widow more times than we admit. Each time, God multiplied what little we had into enough to survive another season.

In this post-election moment, we would be wise not to get lost in negative rhetoric or random acts of vandalism. Those are merely the surface expressions of deeper wounds — wounds carried across generations, wounds shaped by the Middle Passage, wounds embedded in our collective DNA. If we truly “see more clearly now,” then our greatest task is not political. It is internal: to repair the inner man.

Too often we sabotage our own progress with jealousy, envy, suspicion, and the crabs-in-a-barrel mindset. These are not political problems — they are human problems. And until we confront them, no government, no party, no leader will be able to carry us where we want to go.

That is why I am speaking to the rank-and-file of Vincentian society — the teachers, fisherfolk, parents, youth, entrepreneurs, church communities, and everyday citizens. We must reclaim the unity that once sustained us. We must rebuild the spirit that made sous-sous possible. We must recover the belief that together we have more than enough.

For my part, I offer not only words but practical partnership. I bring 38 years of Canadian food-industry experience working across sectors such as seafood, processed meats, dairy (organic and conventional), beverages (canned, bottled, aseptic), spices, packaging, and food-safety certification including third-party auditing. I am inviting any individual, cooperative, ministry, NGO, or government department interested in structured economic collaboration to contact me.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) outlining proposed areas of cooperation is available upon request.

If we are serious about building a brighter future, then let us begin — not as opponents competing for political victory, but as Vincentians reclaiming the spirit of partnership that once sustained our grandmothers and can again sustain our nation.