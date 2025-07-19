Barbados treating close to 50 new cancer patients every month

Doctors at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital are treating close to 50 new cancer patients every month.

This as the tertiary healthcare facility reduces the waiting period for newly diagnosed patients to be seen by specialists, from 140 days to two weeks.

Consultant Radiation Oncologist, Dr. Lalitha Sripathi, gave the statistics during a press conference this morning.

Senior Radiation Therapist, Ian Weithers, says after looking at its various waiting lists, efforts were made to increase the cancer patients treated on a monthly basis.

He says this is due to the commitment of the staff of the Oncology Department, some of whom have seen their relatives coming to the department as patients.