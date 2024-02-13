United States opens applications for youth ambassador programme 2024

RECRUITMENT CALL – YOUTH AMBASSADOR PROGRAMME 2024

The 2024 Youth Ambassador Programme is a programme of the U.S. Department of State that is administered through the collaboration of World Learning and Georgetown University.

The programme initiative aims to identify, empower, and nurture young leaders who will contribute to positive change in their communities and beyond. The Youth Ambassadors Programme is designed to provide a platform for young individuals aged 15-18 years old and adult educators to develop leadership skills, foster global awareness, and engage in impactful community projects.

Through a comprehensive selection process, successful applicants will have the opportunity to participate in a 14-day programme that includes mentorship, training sessions, and hands-on experiences.

In joint collaboration with the U.S. Embassy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, hereby announces the commencement of the Youth Ambassador Programme for 2024.

The criteria for youth participants include:

Be a citizen and resident of a participating country;

Be between 15-18 years old at the start of the exchange;

Have at least one semester left after August 2024;

Demonstrate leadership potential and community involvement;

Have limited U.S. and other international travel experience; and

Have parental/legal guardian permission to participate in U.S. travel or online programming.

The criteria for adult educator applicants include:

Be a citizen and resident of a participating country;

Actively work with youth in a high school or community setting; and

Be willing and able to meet periodically with selected students from their city or region during the 2024/2025 academic year to support and monitor their follow-on work.

Persons who are interested in participating in this programme are asked to contact the Service Commissions Department at (784) 456-1690 for additional information and can apply online

The deadline for applications is February 23, 2024.

Source : MOFA