Additional Community Disaster Response Teams Trained and Equipped

The communities of Mayreau, Canouan, Union Island, Edinboro and Calliaqua now possess the latest trained and equipped Community Disaster Response Teams (CDRT) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The establishment and equipping of the CDRT forms part of a broader initiative by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society to strengthen community-based disaster risk management, ensuring that local populations are not only aware of potential hazards but also capable of responding effectively.

Participants were provided with practical skills in first aid, search and rescue, fire safety, evacuation procedures, and disaster risk reduction. With the completion of the program, the team is now fully prepared to serve as first responders in times of crisis, bridging the gap between affected communities and formal emergency services.

During the ceremony, Mr. Alston Anderson, President of the SVGRC, commended the participants for their dedication and commitment to safeguarding their community. “This initiative empowers communities to take proactive steps in disaster preparedness. By equipping the CDRT with both knowledge and tools, we are ensuring that lives and property can be protected more effectively during emergencies.

The equipment handed over included (water boots, first aid kits, shovels, protective gear, rescue tools, communication devices, etc.) all of which enable the team to respond swiftly and effectively in disaster situations.

This year, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross has also conducted trainings in additional areas such as Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH), Protection, Gender, and Inclusion (PGI), Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) and Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) under the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) post- hurricane Beryl Response Operations.

These trainings are in keeping with the mission of the SVG Red Cross which is to prevent and relieve suffering by providing aid and support during emergencies and fostering disaster preparedness and community resilience through preparedness, education, risk reduction, and advocacy for supportive policies.