Red Cross hosts symposium on gender inclusion

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society is hosting a two-day symposium in Protection, Gender and Inclusion. The objectives of the symposium are to specifically hear from the men folk on matters of Protection, Gender and Inclusion, especially since men are critical partners in the pursuit of gender equality and protection.

The involvement of men ensures shared responsibility and accountability in preventing violence and discrimination. Additionally, the symposium is design to examine some aspects of the legal framework with respect to Protection, Gender and Inclusion.

Persons contributing to the symposium are Ms Moureeze Franklyn, who will present on ‘Legislative framework governing gender-based violence’; Officers from the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will present on ‘Sex trafficking and Cybercrime’; Mrs. Leona Soleyn, Family Court Counsellor will present on ‘Child Protection’; and Ms Kemmeth Robertson of MindTHRIVE Co. will present on ‘Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse’.

The symposium is organised under the auspices of The French Red Cross, through the Regional Intervention Platform of the Americas-Caribbean (PIRAC). It will be held on the 25th and 26th September at Frenches House in Frenches.