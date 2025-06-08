SVG Red Cross Hosts Pre-hurricane meeting with Stakeholders

The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross society will today 5th June 2024, host a pre hurricane preparedness meeting.

The objectives of the pre-hurricane meeting are to prepare the Red Cross network to deliver effective, quality, and coordinated humanitarian aid and relief to communities affected by hurricanes, reducing their impact and promoting resilience.

The meeting is specifically targeting Management, staff and volunteers of the National Society.More than fifty (50) volunteers from communities across St. Vincent will be in attendance.

Presentations for the meeting will come from the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), the Meteorological Department at the Argyle International Airport, the Ministry of Health as well the National Society.

The National Society’s presentations will be tailored to encourage volunteers to utilize the protocols for internal and external communications to ensure that the humanitarian principles of information sharing remain the primary objective during an emergency or disaster.

This pre-hurricane meeting is part of the continued thrust by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society to fulfill its mandate of being the point of reference for the invisible in disaster preparedness, response and recovery.

To date, the SVGRC has assisted over 2000 households with aid of various types after the passage of hurricane Beryl. Together, we are Our first aid.