Red Cross trains volunteers in mental health support

Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) Training

The SVG Red Cross Society is holding Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) workshops from the 10th to the 13th June 2025. These trainings aim to equip volunteers and community responders with the skills needed to provide mental health and psychosocial support to persons in their sphere.

The training is facilitated by Dr. Jason Wynter of the Jamaica Red Cross. Dr Wynter is a Jamaican national with Masters and Ph.D. degrees in Counselling and Psychology. Presently, he serves as Lead Volunteer for the Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) unit within the Jamaica Red Cross.

As a licensed Counselling Psychologist, Radio Host, and University Educator, Dr. Wynter conducts numerous presentations, and training across the Region.

Mr. Wynter is being supported in the delivery of the training by Vice President of the SVG Red Cross Mr. Jerwayne Laidlow.

The trainings will be taking place at the SDA Mission’s Conference Room, then moving to the Leeward and Windward side of the Island, consecutively. These workshops are in keeping with the Red Cross mandate of being the point of reference for the invisible in disaster preparedness, response and recovery.