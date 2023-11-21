The President, Executive and the entire football fraternity is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Referee Rohan Primus.

Mr. Primus, who served the football fraternity not only as a player, representing at the youth level, but also in his latter years contributing significantly to the Referees Department.

He exemplified as a devoted match official, never shying away from appointments and consistently approaching adversity with positivity, seeking the best solutions in every situation. His calmness, jovial and helpful spirit made him a true example of a team player.

We extend our sincerest condolences to his immediate family, friends, and his fellow Refereeing family. May his soul Rest in Peace.