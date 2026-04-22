Reggae artist Taj Weekes drops climate justice single

Caribbean Climate Justice Project Commissions Taj Weekes for New Single “Climate Justice,” Amplifying Island Voices in Global Climate Fight

The Caribbean Climate Justice Project (CCJP) has commissioned St. Lucian artist Taj Weekes to create and release a new single, “Climate Justice,” a musically driven appeal highlighting the disproportionate impact of the global climate crisis on small island developing states.

The single will be released on Wednesday, April 22, in observance of Earth Day, a date that also marks the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Agreement. On that day in 2016, Dr. James Fletcher signed the agreement at United Nations headquarters in New York on behalf of Saint Lucia, positioning the country among the first to do so.

The release forms part of CCJP’s ongoing work to elevate front line voices and advocate for equitable climate solutions across the Caribbean. Founded in 2020, the initiative focuses on educating citizens about the threats climate change poses to lives and livelihoods and catalyzing action at the household, community, national and regional levels.

Through strategic partnerships, public engagement and regional advocacy, CCJP seeks to bring greater visibility to the lived realities of island communities while advancing policy responses rooted in justice, resilience and sustainability.

“Climate Justice” underscores a central tenet of global climate advocacy: countries and communities that contribute the least to greenhouse gas emissions are among those facing the most severe consequences.

Blending reggae’s tradition of social commentary with a forward-looking message, the track emphasizes accountability, renewable energy and collective action.

“The sun still rises, the rivers still flow/We can power tomorrow with the winds that blow,” Weekes sings, pointing to nature-based solutions as both practical and necessary.

Weekes describes the song as grounded in the lived experience of Caribbean people confronting climate impacts firsthand.

“This is not just about climate change as an abstract idea. For island people it’s real: rising seas, stronger storms, and uncertainty about the future,” he said. “But it’s also about possibility. The same natural forces we’ve overlooked can help shape a better tomorrow.”

CCJP Founder Dr. James Fletcher said the collaboration reflects the project’s commitment to amplifying Caribbean voices and driving action.

“Cultural expression has a unique ability to connect people to the urgency of climate change in ways that policy alone cannot,” Fletcher said. “This initiative is about ensuring that Caribbean realities are understood globally, while reinforcing that solutions, grounded in cooperation, innovation and sustainability, are within reach.”

Fletcher, a former minister with responsibility for sustainable development and energy and a key participant in negotiations leading to the Paris Agreement, has long advocated for climate justice and the “1.5 to Stay Alive” campaign, which helped shape global ambition on temperature targets.

By integrating music into its advocacy, CCJP aims to deepen public engagement and broaden the reach of climate justice messaging, particularly among youth and communities on the front lines of climate impacts.

As climate pressures intensify across the Caribbean, the Project continues to call for an equitable global response that recognizes the region’s vulnerability while supporting its capacity to lead in resilience and innovation.