Region celebrates CARICOM Day 2025

Today, on CARICOM Day 2025, we pause to reflect on our journey as a Region united by a shared history, culture, and vision for the future. In this our 52nd year, we applaud our achievement as the oldest surviving integration movement in the world. We reflect on the legacy and accomplishments of past leaders of our Community, on whose foundation we continue to forge our path to progress and peace.



The past year has truly tested the Community. In the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl and other climate change-related impacts, recovery and development have been made more difficult by rapidly changing trade and tariff policies, as well as military incursions in several arenas. Here in CARICOM, the prolonged and horrifying situation in Haiti has been front of mind on national and regional agendas.



In times of challenge and change, our safeguard has been our commitment to collective action on the basis of fundamental principles and values, including democracy, rule of law and human rights. This has stood us in good stead in practical ways, such as joint initiatives in health most recently exemplified by our collaboration to address the COVID-19 pandemic, programmes to strengthen food and nutrition security by expanding agricultural investment and food production, and efforts to amplify our voice on climate change and climate finance.



As we mark this Anniversary, CARICOM Heads of Government are preparing to meet in Montego Bay, Jamaica, for the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference. Discussions on critical matters, such as citizen security, deepened economic integration through the CSME, and external trade negotiations, are expected to be at the forefront of considerations of how to develop policies and programmes that will improve the quality of life of the people of our Region.



Thanks to our citizens, including those in the diaspora, for their ongoing contributions to our development and integration. We particularly recognise the efforts of our young people, whose accomplishments are a source of pride and inspiration, and who are demonstrating a keen commitment towards regionalism. They are a vital part of our efforts to build a “Community for all” – one that is inclusive, that protects the vulnerable, and where every citizen in every territory in the Community, regardless of race, religion or language, is taken into account.



CARICOM’s record of past achievements is a clear indication of our potential for sustained growth, security and resilience. We must seize every opportunity to make this a reality.



Happy CARICOM Day to all!