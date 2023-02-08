Region warned to brace for less rainfall as countries enter the dry season

As the region enters the peak of its dry season, the Caribbean Drought and Precipitation Monitoring Network (CDPMN), located in Barbados, warned governments on Wednesday to prepare for lower rainfall.

“With the likelihood of normal to below normal rainfall in the northwest of the Caribbean during February to April 2023, this can, over Cuba in particular, result in short- and long-term drought by the end of April and May respectively,” the CDPMN said in its latest Caribbean Drought Bulletin.

It said like Cuba, interests in Hispaniola, parts of the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico and St Vincent should closely monitor their water resources over the coming months since long term drought can impact large rivers and groundwater.

CDPMN said that for the last three months of 22, apart from Barbados that was slightly to moderately dry, rainfall throughout the eastern Caribbean was normal to above normal.

It said short term drought up to the end of March is evolving across Western Cuba and that short term drought might possibly develop in Antigua, Eastern Cuba, Guadeloupe, Northern Hispaniola, Southwest Puerto Rico and St Kitts.

CDPMN said long term drought, up to the end of May, might possibly develop or continue in St Vincent, Western Cuba and the Dominican Republic.

“Areas ending in long term drought by the end of May are likely to experience lower than usual water levels in large reservoirs, large rivers and groundwater. We advise all stakeholders to keep monitoring their environment for signs of drought,” the CDPMN warned

Source : CMC