Regional professionals develop their disaster management capabilities

Over 30 Journalists, Government Information Officers, Disaster Management Professionals and Social Media Influencers from across the Caribbean, convened in Miami, Florida for a Crisis Communication TechCamp from February 8th-9th.

The forum aims to improve familiarity with digital tools, to filter mis-information in crisis situations and to improve overall communication between agencies and the public before and after a disaster.

The two-day session was spearheaded by the United States Embassies across the English-Speaking Caribbean, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines was represented by API’s Director Sean Rose and Training Officer at the National Emergency Management Office (NEMO), Hulda Peters.