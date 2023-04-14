Region’s governance policy must include Blue Economy: Minister James

Blue Economy Must Be Integrated In Region’s Governance Policy Framework

St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, honourable Carlos James, is imploring regional governments to incorporate policies linked to the Blue Economy into their governance framework.

Minister James made the declaration while addressing the 3rd OECS Round Table Panel on the Blue Economy held in St. Lucia on Wednesday 6th March under the theme ‘Transitioning to a Model Blue Economy Region – Engagement, Acceleration, Impact’.

According to the St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Sustainable Development Minister, the Caribbean region is at the stage where it has to conceptualise and develop the appropriate model to harness the true potential of the blue economy.

“Harnessing the potential of our blue economy is the balancing of sustainable development, livelihoods, protection of our coastal and marine eco-systems and revenue. Our region must conceptualise a strategic developmental framework on how the blue economy can enhance economic growth,” Minister James told the audience of regional experts.

Noting that many of the regional governments are now moving in the direction of creating National Ocean Policies that create a framework for integrated spatial planning and management of our marine resources, James expressed that pursuing a blue growth agenda in small, tourism-based economies requires building on natural assets, reinforcing climate resilience, strengthening fiscal buffers and ensuring macroeconomic stability.

According to Minister James, transboundary cooperation and greater capacity building in marine research and data gathering will enable small island states to better manage threats to marine eco-systems and allow for proper policy and spatial planning relative to ocean governance.

“We are not replenishing our coral reefs on a large scale. In the last 50 years, 80 per cent of our coral reefs have been lost mainly due to coastal development and pollution and we are not practicing aquaculture in a major way, neither are we effectively managing our waste as litter found on our coastal areas are above the global average. It therefore requires a greater degree of policy to effectively manage our marine ecosystem,” James cautioned.

The Blue Economy Round Table was part of the OECS Commission’s High-Level and Blue Economy Engagements, in partnership with the World Maritime University (WMU) – Sasakawa Global Ocean Institute (WMU-GOI).

The panel of presenters also included Karenmae Hill, Antigua and Barbuda High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry President of the World Maritime University, Anguilla’s Minister for Economic Development, Investment, Commerce, Information Technology and Natural Resources, Hon. Quincia Gumbs- Marie and Dominica’s Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy, Hon. Jullan Defoe.