Relief houses for Beryl victims allegedly being sold by govt

Opposition leader Ralph Gonsalves has raised serious concerns regarding reports that houses imported from Guyana and Trinidad, originally intended as aid for victims of Hurricane Beryl, are being sold by the government rather than distributed to those in need.

During a recent broadcast, Gonsalves addressed questions from the public about the fate of these housing units. He confirmed reports that these homes, which were brought in specifically for hurricane relief, are being offered at high prices.

According to Gonsalves, a one-bedroom house is being priced at approximately $116,000 to $118,000, while a two-bedroom unit costs between $140,000 and $150,000, and a three-bedroom home is being sold for $175,000.

“These are houses that were brought in for persons who are affected,” Gonsalves remarked, “and now they are taking them and they selling them”.

The claims were corroborated by a caller to the program, who shared an account of a citizen who approached the authorities for housing assistance. The caller stated that the individual was told the houses were for sale and that they would need to provide an ID card and pay down over 10 thousand” for a three-bedroom unit. Gonsalves responded to these reports by stating that the national situation is “deteriorating so badly”.

Gonsalves contrasted the current administration’s actions with the record of the ULP government, asserting that his administration had repaired or rebuilt over 5,000 houses.

He accused the New Democratic Party (NDP) government of using “gimmicks” and failing to prioritize the welfare of the poor.

The former Prime Minister warned that the country is “falling apart” under the current leadership, noting that many citizens, including former NDP supporters, now regret the change in government as they face increasing poverty, crime, and a lack of basic support.