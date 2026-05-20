Govt to tackle squatting crisis at Bentick Square

Government has announced urgent plans to address the dilapidated conditions at Bentick Square, located in the heart of the capital. The initiative involves the relocation of current residents and the subsequent demolition of structures that have become a focal point for squatting.

The site, a block of land situated adjacent to the gas station in Kingstown, is entirely government owned. During a recent interview, Minister Andrew John described the state of the area as “terrible,” noting that a personal visit left him concerned for the safety and well-being of those inhabiting the space. He characterized the current situation as a “serious indictment” of the previous administration, which he claimed allowed the area to deteriorate into its present condition.

“We have to relocate those persons who are there and maybe demolish that structure,” Minister John stated, emphasizing that the project requires “urgent, urgent attention”. The government has officially committed itself to providing the necessary resources to resolve the issue as part of its broader urban development and settlement upgrading mandate.

This move at Bentick Square is part of a wider effort by the Ministry to address informal settlements across the country. Similar initiatives are underway in other areas:

John noted that the scarcity of land for housing in St. Vincent has historically led to the rise of these informal settlements. By addressing Bentick Square, the Ministry aims to beautify Kingstown and ensure that government-owned property is utilized in a manner that is safe and beneficial to the public.

While a specific timeline for the Bentick Square demolition was not provided, the Minister reiterated that the review of the situation is a top priority for his office.