The North Windward Carnival Development Committee wishes to inform the public that due to the passage and impact of Tropical Storm Bret, the remaining activities for Windward Carnival 2023 have been moved to July.

The new dates are:

Friday July 14th – Miss Windward 2023 & Pan-Kai-Mas

Saturday July 15th – Jouvert and Street Jump Up

The Committee deeply regrets any inconveniences caused due to the postponement of its activities.