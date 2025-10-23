Remembering fallen heroes as nation celebrates Independence

46th Anniversary of Independence Address

It is with profound pride and deep humility that I address you on this momentous occasion, as we celebrate forty-six years of national independence. This anniversary is more than a date on the calendar, it is a living testament to the strength, resilience, and faith of our people. It tells the enduring story of who we are and what we continue to become.

Since 1979, the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has stood at the heart of this nation’s journey. We have learned, through triumphs and trials alike, that no nation can truly prosper without the safety of its people. Every child walking home from school, every mother running her small business, every farmer tending his crops, all depend on the steady hands of peace and order. That is the sacred trust we hold.

Our officers are more than enforcers of the law, We are guardians of national hope. Many have placed country before self, making sacrifices that often go unseen, and some have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to this land. To the families of our fallen heroes, we offer not just our condolences, but our eternal gratitude. Their legacy is stitched into the very fabric of our flag and the heartbeat of our nation.

Our path toward becoming a truly modern police force continues, but the strides we have made are undeniable. From humble beginnings to a force that now stands shoulder to shoulder with regional and international partners, the RSVGPF has evolved; through discipline, innovation, and unwavering courage.

The challenges we face today are complex, ranging from global threats to the persistent scourge of domestic crime. Yet our officers stand better trained, better equipped, and more resolute than ever. Those who seek to disrupt our peace are few, but their intentions are dark. To them, I give fair warning: we will not yield an inch of this nation to lawlessness. Our commitment to protecting the Vincentian people is steadfast and absolute.

Still, no police force can stand alone. Security is not just the work of those in uniform, it is a shared duty that binds us all. When we as Vincentians unite behind a common purpose, there is no obstacle we cannot overcome. We are a small nation with a mighty spirit, proven time and again through every storm, every trial, and every triumph.

As we turn the page into our forty-sixth year of independence, let us renew our partnership in purpose. Let us build a society where vigilance, respect, and civic pride define our daily lives. Let every act of kindness, every law obeyed, and every community strengthened become part of our national defense.

With faith in God and trust in each other, we are writing a Vincentian story worthy of the ages, one marked by security, prosperity, and peace.

May God bless the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

May God continue to bless our beloved Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Happy Independence Day.