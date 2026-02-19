Mother wants answers after son killed in U.S military boat strike

Remnants of Fishing vessel in U.S military strike brought ashore in St Lucia

A devastated mother in St Lucia is seeking clarity following reports that a United States airstrike destroyed a small St. Lucian fishing vessel, leaving its crew dead, which included her son.

The wreckage of the bombed vessel was brought ashore in Micoud, St Lucia

The woman describes her son as her primary provider and expresses profound grief after his phone went silent following the maritime explosion.

While local residents discovered charred wreckage in the open water, official confirmation regarding the identities of those on board remains unavailable.

Adding to the confusion are reports of a second targeted boat located between St. Vincent and St. Lucia. Currently, local authorities and international partners have failed to provide the grieving families with definitive answers about the violent confrontation.

This developing crisis has left fishermen in both islands on edge.