St Kitts Opposition wants Judge in SVG vaccine case to step aside

Justice of Appeal Ventose under Scrutiny

The Eastern Caribbean judicial system’s integrity is under scrutiny as Premier of Nevis and Opposition Leader Mark A. G. Brantley calls for action to preserve public confidence.

Brantley’s concerns center on Justice of Appeal Ventose, who is being urged to step aside from the Court of Appeal pending the resolution of a matter that directly involves him.

He suggests that either the Judicial and Legal Services Commission or the Chief Justice should take decisive action by temporarily removing him from the bench or refraining from scheduling him to hear cases.

Brantley believes that the perception of the rule of law is being given paramount importance, and that the appearance of justice is just as important as justice itself.

As pressure mounts, the judiciary must decide whether to preserve public confidence or risk further scrutiny over its handling of this developing controversy.

Grenadian lawyer James Bristol KC has filed a claim of Certiorari via Judicial Review against the Judicial and Legal Services Commission (JLSC) to appoint Justice Eddy Ventose as a Court of Appeal Judge of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) with effect from January 8, 2024.

In the literal sense, Certiorari means ‘to be certified‘or ‘to be informed’. It is issued by a higher court to a lower court or tribunal either to transfer a case pending with the latter to itself or to squash the order of the latter in a case.

In his Fixed date claim, Bristol claims among other things that “Justice Ventose did not meet the qualifications for his appointment as outlined in section 5 of the Court’s Order at the date of his appointment.”