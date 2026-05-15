Remove your derelict vehicle or pay up to EC$2,500

POLICE INTENSIFY ACTION AGAINST DERELICT VEHICLES

Mr. Pernel Browne, Superintendent of Police in charge of the Traffic Department, has raised awareness about the growing issue of derelict vehicles on the nation’s roads.

He noted that the police have received numerous complaints from residents whose neighbours park vehicles in front of their driveways, thereby restricting access to their properties.

Superintendent Browne stated that many persons are seeking clarity regarding derelict vehicles and are calling for the issue to be addressed.

Police officers attached to the Traffic Department will be conducting operations throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Superintendent Browne emphasized that officers will be present wherever there are human settlements to address issues relating to unattended and derelict vehicles. Motorists are therefore encouraged to park their vehicles responsibly and in a manner that does not inconvenience or endanger others.

Superintendent Browne is urging the general public to cooperate with the police, particularly persons who continue to disregard traffic laws and regulations. He highlighted that individuals who unlawfully occupy space on public roads may be charged for causing inconvenience to the public in the exercise of their common rights. Additionally, motorists may also face charges for parking without reasonable consideration for other road users or for parking in dangerous positions on the highway. He further appealed to members of the public not to mislead police officers in the execution of their duties.

Superintendent Browne further stated that officers will respond as quickly as possible to reports involving derelict and unattended vehicles. Persons found in breach of the law may be fined up to EC$2,500.00 in the Magistrate Court. The police are intensifying their efforts to ensure that roads remain clear and that public safety remains a top priority.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is reminding all motorists and residents to act responsibly and comply with traffic regulations to help maintain safe, clear, and accessible roadways throughout the country.