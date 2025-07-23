POLICE INVESTIGATE DEADLY SHOOTING OF CAMPDEN PARK BUSINESSWOMAN

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating the tragic shooting of 62-year-old businesswoman Renella Bowens, also known as “Ada”, who was shot in front of her business place on the evening of Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

Reports indicate that at approximately 7:22 p.m., Ms. Bowens was seated on the steps outside her business establishment in Campden Park with a friend when two masked and armed gunmen approached and opened fire. She was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for urgent medical attention but, despite the efforts of health professionals, succumbed to her injuries on the morning of Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

This brutal and senseless act has left a community in mourning and a family grieving.

The RSVGPF is actively pursuing all available leads and continues to follow every angle as part of ongoing efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.

We are appealing to members of the public to assist us by sharing any information, however small, that could help move the investigation forward. Persons with knowledge of the incident or suspicious activity in the area are encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) or the Major Crimes Unit (MCU) at 456-1810, call Police Control at 457-1211, visit any police station, or speak with a police officer they trust. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

The RSVGPF extends heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Ms. Bowens.

As your police force, we are working assiduously to find those responsible for this and other recent incidents that threaten the safety and peace of our nation. Your support is essential in that effort.