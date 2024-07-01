Renwick Rose Honored with Cuba’s Medal of Friendship

President of Cuba confers honour on Renwick Rose

The working visit to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines by the official of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), Tamara Armenteros Alcee, concluded with an emotional meeting with the SVG-Cuba Friendship Society.

Armenteros Alcee conveyed a warm greeting to the Vincentian friends on behalf of the president of ICAP and Hero of the Republic of Cuba, Fernando González Llort, and reiterated the deep gratitude of the Cuban people for the unconditional support offered in recent decades.

The Cuban ambassador, Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez Etcheverry, recalled the memory of the Commander in Chief, Fidel Castro, who was a great promoter of relations of friendship and solidarity from Cuba, with the 5 continents of the world and said that, in the complex current conditions, it is necessary to re-launch and reinvent the work of the Society, because Cuba needs more political support than ever.

A moment of special significance occurred when comrade Renwick Rose received the Medal of Friendship, one of the highest distinctions that Cuba grants to its most outstanding unconditional friends. Renwick was, for a long time, the coordinator of the Friendship Society and is still one of the great defenders of the truth about our country.

It was a productive and sincere exchange, in which the Vincentian friends reiterated their support for the fight against the US blockade and added their voices to the worldwide demand that Cuba be immediately and unconditionally removed from the list of States allegedly Sponsors of Terrorism.